Chloe posted this sweet image calling her mum her "best friend" just days before her death. Instagram

Fellow celebrities were quick to send their condolences to the heartbroken Dancing With The Star competitor in the comments, with former Bachelorette Angie Kent writing, "Oh god Chloe I’m so sorry. What an honor to have seen you and your Mumma together and how much you made each other smile. Thinking of you and your beautiful family. She’ll always be with you angel xx"

Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore added, "Sending so much love to you beautiful Chloe - Your mumma fought so hard and how very blessed she was to have a beautiful daughter like you."

Olivia's death is extremely difficult for the 35-year-old, who was notoriously close with her mother and has publicly struggled with mental health and addiction issues over the years.

In a 2020 interview with 10 News First, Olivia and Chloe got candid as they discussed how Chloe has overcome drug addiction, depression, anorexia and body dysmorphia.

Chloe and Olivia were notoriously close. Instagram

Olivia gushed: "She's doing things I never could have done. I never did anything ambitious as you are doing, darling."

Chloe, whose father is actor Matt Lattanzi, explained how her stint on Dancing With The Stars had been a "rebirth" for her.

"I am having the time of my life, it's like a rebirth," she said, as she explained she hopes her story will inspire others who are suffering mental of physical illnesses.

Proud mum Olivia couldn't hold back her praise for her daughter.

"You just have a natural beauty and grace that is just so wonderful to watch, it just makes me well up," she added.

Olivia regularly gushed over her daughter Chloe. Network 10

Chloe's stepfather and Olivia's husband, John Easterling, revealed the news of the singer's death via social media on Tuesday morning, saying she had passed away "surrounded by family and friends" on her ranch in Southern California.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Olivia's husband wrote.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Since the news broke, friends and fans of the star such as John Travolta, Julie Bishop, Kylie Minogue, Bindi Irwin and Richard Wilkins have all remembered the icon with tributes posted to social media.