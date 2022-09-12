Chloe hinted she may release the track in the future. Instagram

"Oh sh*t I’m scared. This is a scary place right now because there’s so much inside me and I don’t know how to put it into words," she said.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m terrified. It’s going to come. I'll wait a minute," she added, seemingly hinting that she will release the song in the near future.

Despite being overwhelmed with emotions, fans were quick to throw support behind Olivia's only child, with one commenting, "Singing is in your blood you can do you've got this ❤️ 💋 👍."

Another added, "You’ve so got this. You were born for this.. mamas passing the baton on.. holding you as you create from that Magickal place of surrender… ❤️."

"We all BELIEVE in you Chloe like I know you believe In yourself. You’re not alone…we got you ❤️💯🙏🏾," a third said.

Olivia and Chloe were notoriously close. Instagram/Getty

Olivia Newton-John tragically passed away last month after a long battle with cancer.

The 73-year-old reportedly died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California.

Just days before her mother's death, Chloe posted a sweet snap of herself and her mum matching in white outfits, Chloe captioned the image, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj"

As news broke of the Grease star's death, Chloe again shared a slew of sweet snaps, including a black and white image of herself as a little girl kissing her mother's face.

Chloe posted this sweet image calling her mum her "best friend" just days before her death. Instagram

Chloe broke her silence on Instagram a day after news of Olivia's passing broke, re-posting a video of her and mum Olivia singing 'Window In The Wall'.

Alongside the video, Chloe penned a touching tribute, writing, “you are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space.”

“It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend."

“You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed."

“I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”