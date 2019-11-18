WATCH: Matilda Brown walks down the aisle alongside father Bryan as she weds Scott Gooding
The couple exchanged vows on the porch of a beautiful home on the UNESCO World Heritage Site overlooking Sydney Harbour.
"It was... pulled together in under a week after we had to pull the wedding out of the way of the bushfires that were surrounding our family property on Australia's mid-north coast," Matilda's sister, Rosie wrote on Instagram.
"The Be Productions team... could not have made things run more perfectly, smoothly, calmly... considering the stressful circumstances of the change.
"Mum creatively directed the event and spent weeks making this gorgeous bunting Cockatoo Island, Sydney."
Matilda Brown married Scott Gooding in a bohemian themed wedding on Saturday.
Instagram
The couple's six-month-old son, Zan Neathway also attended the wedding, along with Matilda's mother, actress Rachel Ward, and her father, actor Bryan Brown (who walked her down a lush green aisle).
Rachel Ward and Bryan Brown attending the wedding of their daughter Matilda Brown and Scott Gooding.
Instagram
Scott Gooding and Matilda Brown's son Zan Neathway attended their wedding.
Instagram
With beautiful ocean views and stunning garden surroundings, the wedding appeared to have a bohemian theme.
Matilda wore a two-piece wedding dress that showed her midriff. The top piece was an off the shoulder, ruffle sleeve crop top, while the bottom was a layered skirt with a long train.
For accessories, she opted for a simple flower crown and just her wedding ring. The 32-year-old also wore flat sandals in the played down look.
Scott wore a white suit with native flowers on his lapel. The famous chef wore a matching tie and a pair of brown loafers.
Matilda brown defied tradition with her dress for her wedding to Scott Gooding.