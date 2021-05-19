“Do blondes have more fun?” Michelle Bridges debuted her new blonde locks this week. Instagram

Michelle’s Celebrity Apprentice co-star Lorna Jane Clarkson, herself a blonde, weighed in in the comments, telling her: “They sure do!”

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comments to compliment the 50-year-old on her new look, saying she looked “fabulous”.

One person even believed the blonde version of Michelle accentuated the resemblance between her and her five-year-old son Axel.

The fitness queen is usually known for her trademark brunette tresses. Getty

Michelle will next be seen on Celebrity Apprentice, which kicks off on Channel Nine on May 23 and is fronted by Lord Alan Sugar.

Joining Michelle in the boardroom are Aussie stars like Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas, fashion designer Camilla Franks, Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis, interior design queen Shaynna Blaze and Australian Survivor’s David Genat.