"So many people are saying 'Get outta here 2020!' And, man...this year...But, if I dig deep. This year has been a gift."

Fans praised Michelle for her wise reflection and remarked how well she'd handled her tough 2020.

"Well said 🙏..... So proud of how you handled your life... inspiration to many!!" one pointed out.

"So so true. You are doing a wonderful job," mused another.

A third penned: "I'm always surprised when people can't wait for next year. This year has brought many wonderful gifts and you've certainly grown from January to now. Your face is softer, more relaxed and happier. How great is that. 2020 has made many people better for all kinds of reasons in my opinion."

Fans praised Michelle for the way she handled 2020.

In a chat with Who this year ahead of her milestone birthday, Michelle opened up about the lessons she'd learned from her split and drink driving charge.

"I feel like what really came from that whole experience for me, aside from the lessons learned going through it at the time, is the beauty of people. The beauty of the support from your family and friends, even strangers," she mused.

"It really shone a big light on how powerful humanity can be, just having people reach out. You can often overlook that. The compassion and empathy I was afforded is something I’ll never forget. We all make mistakes. We’re all human."

Michelle is currently single and is devoted to raising her son, Axel.

Meanwhile Michelle's ex partner Steve, who is the father to son Axel, is currently dating Harika Vancuylenberg - a fitness trainer who he reportedly met on a boot camp trip in Tahiti in November 2019.

Rumours that Steve and Harika were dating surfaced in February, shortly after it was revealed Steve and his ex Michelle Bridges had called it quits.

According to friends, Steve and Harika's chemistry was “undeniable” in Tahiti and upon returning to Sydney, the pair kept in touch, passionately reuniting once Steve was officially single.

“It’s early days but they are smitten,” a friend told New Idea in February.

“They have a lot in common – training, healthy lifestyles, both single parents – and [they] just really enjoy each other’s company.”

The couple went Instagram official months later in July after the former Biggest Loser star shared a series of videos of them working out together.