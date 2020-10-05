Steve and Harika are all loved-up. Instagram

Steve also re-posted one of Harika's photos of the couple on his Instagram Stories.

"Road tripping!" the caption reads beneath a photo of Steve and Harika smiling from their car.

The couple share a love of fitness and adventure. Instagram

Since going public with their love, Steve and Harika's bond has only strenghtened.

The couple recently attended the wedding of one of the Get Commando Fit clients and fans took to the comments section to ask about their own relationship.

"@commandosteve great to see you happy mate," one follower commented.

"You two have to be next," hinted another.

"Your partner is a stunner. A natural beauty - rare these days," one even told Steve, who cheekily agreed with the 100 emoji.

Could Steve and Harika be tying the knot soon? Instagram

Rumours that Steve and Harika were dating surfaced in February, shortly after news of Steve and ex Michelle Bridges' relationship had ended.

According to friends, Steve and Harika's chemistry was “undeniable” in Tahiti and upon returning to Sydney, the pair kept in touch, passionately reuniting once Steve was officially single.

“It’s early days but they are smitten,” a friend told New Idea in February.

“They have a lot in common – training, healthy lifestyles, both single parents – and [they] just really enjoy each other’s company.”

The couple went Instagram official months later in July after the former Biggest Loser shared a series of videos of them working out together.

Steve's ex Michelle took to Instagram reveal her numerous snaps of son Axel. Instagram

Michelle, meanwhile, appears to be single and is devoted to her son Axel whom she shares with ex-partner Steve.

The former Biggest Loser trainer shared a rare look into her home which is full of gorgeous photos of her boy, who turns five in December.

“I have spent so much time with my little boy [during lockdown],” she told New Idea.

“I will be forever grateful. It has brought us so close in a way that would never have otherwise happened.”