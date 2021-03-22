Following their divisive interview with Oprah, Harry (left) and Meghan (right) are “laying extremely low” after their popularity rating in the UK took a spectacular tumble to an all-time low. CBS

New Idea’s sources say the couple plans on doubling down on their claims of racism and neglect in the palace they made during their bombshell TV tell-all.

They inferred a senior family member made an offensive comment about the possible colour of their biracial child’s skin, and also insisted Meghan’s desperate pleas for help over her suicidal ideation went ignored.

“They expected this Oprah thing to prompt a massive, grovelling response from Buckingham Palace and were furious when the Queen issued her usual terse statement – aside from the part where she basically accused the Sussexes of lying through her ‘some recollections may vary’ zinger. Since then, they’ve been holed up at home.”

Rumour has it the Sussexes are considering talking to Oprah again if the palace doesn’t satisfy their need for a public apology. CBS

According to The Daily Mirror, the Sussexes are considering talking to Oprah again if the palace doesn’t satisfy their need for a public apology.

It comes after Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, revealed that Harry had an unproductive conversation with William and Prince Charles following the interview.

“The word I was given was those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation,” Gayle said.

The Queen (left) is taking the claims very seriously. Getty

She also claimed Harry and Meghan had a deal with CBS and ITV to postpone their tell-all interview if Philip had died during his month-long stay in hospital.

While Buckingham Palace has not commented beyond the statement issued by the Queen last week, royal sources allegedly revealed to Vanity Fair that some in the Firm are concerned the Sussexes "want to keep fuelling the soap opera".

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, only recently returned home following his month-long hospitalisation, where he was treated for an underlying heart condition.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!