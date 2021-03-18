The Queen is eager to move the issue along. Getty

The Duke and Duchess retaliated by releasing a statement that condemned the allegations as the “latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

The Queen is taking the claims very seriously, and Buckingham Palace has handed the investigation into the bullying to a private law firm.

Royal correspondent, Richard Palmer told the Daily Express that the Queen and her heads are working to “shut down the debate and take the heat off the ‘institution’.”

“That briefing war between the two camps in the Sussex’s v Royal family dispute continues.”

Palmer also revealed that the royal household is angry about the situation and feel contempt towards Harry and Meghan’s claims.

“Former aids and the Sussexes are furious,” he said, “In the middle stands the Royal Household, which wants to shut down the debate and take the heat off the ‘institution’ by making this about family.”

"There is real anger out there."

The royal correspondent reiterated the strong feelings of the palace, and the seriousness is unparalleled.

“Make no mistake, there is real anger out there among staff and former staff who believe the claims made by Harry and Meghan are outrageous.”

The now famous Meghan and Harry interview is still ricocheting through the news cycle as media outlets continue to publish more reveals, which, includes CBS’ This Morning host, Gayle King, who shared more inside revelations about the family this week.

She revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry are still experiencing heated tensions and will not be making amends anytime soon.

However, Palmer insists that the Queen is working on a way to silence the matter so the news cycle will move on and she can clean up the mess.

"The palace wants to put a lid on this."

“Most journalists don’t want to see it shut down, so, Gayle King and other friends blathering on is manna from heaven, let’s be honest.

“Likewise briefing from those who had the misfortune to work for the Sussexes and want to see their narrative challenged.

“But just to stress, don’t mistake the individuals briefing for the palace. The palace wants to put a lid on this.”

The royal household is in overdrive trying to battle Meghan and Harry’s media mania machine, but this isn’t the Queens first bombshell rodeo.