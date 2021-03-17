The Duke of Edinburgh (pictured) has returned home, following his month-long hospitalisation. Getty

But with the ensuing drama that’s followed Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah, it appeared Philip’s recovery had taken a back seat – until now.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” a palace spokesperson said.

After being transferred from King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital for his heart procedure, Philip returned to King Edward’s on March 5 where he has remained prior to discharge.

Prince Philip reunited with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle after his stint in hospital, where he was treated for an underlying health condition. Getty

"Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s hospital this morning,” the palace confirmed at the time.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Despite the palace’s initial optimism, the Duke endured a lengthier recovery, but it was business as usual back in Windsor Castle, where the Queen remained throughout the pandemic.

Philip was initially treated for an infection at King Edward's Hospital before being transferred to St Bartholomew's where he underwent a heart procedure earlier this month. Getty

Earlier this month, the reigning British monarch even took part in a special unveiling ceremony of her own statue here in Australia.

Appearing in high spirits in a soft pink ensemble, the Queen joined in a video call with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le and the Premier Steven Marshall as they unveiled the statue, which sits outside Government House in Adelaide, South Australia.

What’s more, it's encouraging to see the Queen go about her work as usual - so here's hoping Philip's hospital stay doesn't last much longer and he's reunited with his wife soon.