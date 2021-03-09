Harry refused to call out the royal racist by name. CBS

At one point in the interview, when Meghan was discussing a lack of security for baby Archie, she alleged that Harry had been asked by a relative “how dark” his unborn baby would be.

“All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of [Archie not being] given security, he's not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as to how dark his skin might be when he's born,” Meghan claimed.

“That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him.”

Shocked to hear Meghan’s allegations, Oprah later quizzed the Sussexes for more information, but both refused to say who said it to Harry as it was “too damaging to them."

Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Makle (right) have seemingly opened Pandora’s Box, with their damning account of royal life in the House of Windsor. CBS

Harry and Meghan’s sensational claims have since caused uproar – not only within the palace walls, but also among commentators, who accused the couple of attacking the Queen.

Many criticised the couple for making such claims, without naming the person who allegedly said the comments to Harry.

And now, it has been suggested that Harry may have actually revealed the royal racist's identity... inadvertently, that is - only no one is willing to say the name out loud.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather who were a part of those conversations,” Oprah revealed in a follow-up special the day after the bombshell interview aired.

Oprah tried to get the Sussexes to spill the name of the royal racist, but they refused. CBS

And now, the floodgates have opened with speculation as to who it was.

Speaking on the Today show, host Allison Langdon weighed in on the unnamed royal’s identity, which she claims is obvious due to a few subtle cues in the interview.

“Without saying any names, if you read between the lines a little bit yesterday, I think most people are leaning towards a certain royal,” Allison said.

When her co-host Karl Stefanovic asked who she was referring to, Ally replied: “Well, it's incredibly defamatory to say so.”

Refusing to say the name out loud, Ally added: “I just think there was enough hints that [Harry] dropped in that interview about his relationship with certain people.”

Karl added: “I don't know which one... No one has the courage to say it.”

While the Today show hosts never got around to calling anyone out specifically, Karl said in the interview there were four members of the royal family who could potentially be the person in question.

Harry adamantly denied the controversial conversation was with the Queen or Prince Philip, but among those suspected are: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

So, the question remains, who has the most to lose if labelled a royal racist?