Matthew Newton (pictured) now lives in New York with his wife Catherine. Getty

Matthew and Catherine got engaged in October 2016, and the following year, a source close to the Newtons claimed to New Idea the couple exchanged 'I dos' in a private ceremony at the home of Catherine's mother in New York.

"(Matthew) rang his parents prior to the big day and invited them but with Bert's health being a little strained in recent months they decided a long-haul flight to New York might not be a great idea," the source explained at the time.

"This is the best news ever for Bert and Patti … they're just so happy for Matthew.

"Matthew's battled a lot of demons over the years, but he finally feels like he's found his place in the world in New York with Cat."

Matthew (pictured with mother Patti) was noticeably absent from the TV icon's funeral last Friday. Getty

Earlier this week, the reclusive couple were seen during heading to the supermarket in upstate New York. Matthew was seen pushing a trolley full of groceries while Catherine walked next to him.

While Matthew couldn't attend Bert's funeral in person, he paid tribute to his late father with a moving message that was read out on his behalf by Peter Smith OAM.

"Dad just wanted to pop the tension of an awkward situation and see another human being light up and laugh," Matthew recalled.

WATCH BELOW: Matthew Newton pens touching letter for father Bert's funeral (story continues)

Matthew couldn't attend Bert's funeral, but had a eulogy read out on his behalf Getty

"I honestly believe that that was the thing, apart from his family, that made dad the happiest. It was his superpower and he always tried to use it for good."

He even shared one of his final memories with his father, writing: "One final conversation a few days before we lost him was different from the usual and we both knew it.

"It was never directly stated, but we just said how much we loved each other."

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love