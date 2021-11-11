Bert and Patti were married for 46 years. Getty

Patti Newton’s heartbreak at losing Bert

Patti remained by Bert’s side for nearly 50 years of marriage. The fellow performer mourned her husband’s death soon before the couple were due to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on November 9th.

Crestfallen at losing her soulmate, Patti addressed the public about the emotional chasm she and her family have experienced since Bert’s passing.

"It's very, very devastating. All our hearts are breaking because he was just the most wonderful man," she told reporters outside of the family home the day after his passing.

"He had such a fabulous attitude. And he gave us so much joy right up to the end."

The performer also spoke about her final moments with her husband, explaining that she tragically missed his last breath.

"I left at ten past seven, and I was just pulling around to come into my drive and I get the call to say he'd taken his last breath at 7.22pm.

"So I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath.

"We have to just make sure that the love he gave us stays with us forever," the 76-year-old added.

What’s more, after Olivia Newton-John penned a sweet tribute to her late friend on Instagram, expressing her condolences to Patti and the rest of Bert’s family in the process, Patti thanked the Grease star for her kind words, while reiterating that her “heart is broken”.

One of Patti’s oldest friends, Denise Drysdale, also spoke about the performer’s grief to Woman’s Day, emphasising that “Bert meant everything to Patti” and she was inconsolable on her friend’s behalf.

"They were one of the most loving and beautifully dedicated couples I've known.”

For Bert’s funeral, the TV icon’s longtime friend and entertainment reporter Peter Ford explained on The Morning Show that Patti had met with representatives from the Premier’s office to discuss the arrangements for the service.

"I think what Patti was very determined to do was to try and find that middle ground between it being a religious service, a mass, but also have the show business element as well," Peter said.

Bert is the father to Lauren Newton (not pictured) and grandfather to her six children. Instagram

Lauren Newton and Bert’s grandkids

Also mourning the loss of Bert is his daughter Lauren and her six children - whom she shares with husband Matt Welsh - Sam, 12, daughters Eva, 10, and Lola, seven, son Monty, three, daughter Perla, two, and most recently, son Alby.

While Lauren hasn’t said anything publicly about her dad’s passing, in the week before Bert’s death was announced, Lauren and her mum Patti captured the touching moment when Bert’s grandkids visited the TV veteran at his hospital bed.

“That’s what Happiness Is,” Patti captioned a photo of five of the kids plastered around Bert. The 83-year-old’s face was lit up with a smile as he clutched onto his grandchildren.

Bert, along with Patti, was extremely close with his grandkids. Last year, Lauren spoke to Now To Love about the benefits of living “30 seconds away” from her very-attentive parents.

"We live very close by and she (her mum, Patti) helps me out. We were always together even before kids. We would do things every day and it's no different with the kids.

"There would be something wrong if a few days went by and they hadn't seen Nanny and Poppy."

And despite all the glitz and glamour Bert has encountered during his over 60 years in the media sphere, the TV icon remained adamant that he was happiest when spending time with his grandkids.

"They wouldn't realise it at the moment, but they have made this one of the happiest times of my life," Bert previously told the Herald Sun.

Bert and Patti's son Matthew (right) is based in New York. Getty

Why Matthew Newton won’t be attending the funeral

Leading up to the service, Patti confirmed to the Daily Mail that her and Bert’s son Matthew, who is based in New York, will not be making the trip home for the ceremony due to “logistics” and COVID.

Despite Matthew not attending the funeral in person, Peter Ford revealed that a message from Matthew will be read out during the proceedings.

“There will be a message that will be read, that he will compose himself, that will be read at the funeral as will other messages be read obviously but he will not be attending,” Peter said on The Morning Show.

What’s more, the Looking for Alibrandi star is said to be returning Down Under after the funeral when things have settled down, to avoid taking attention away from his dad.

“As Matt and Patti begin to work out their next steps, he has told her he’s willing to bring Cat (his partner) home when the chaos has calmed down to remember Bert privately as a family,” a source revealed to New Idea .

Rumours of a rift between Matthew and his parents have been swirling for years. In 2012, Matthew fled Australia to New York under a cloud of controversy, facing accusations that he physically assaulted his exes, Rachael Taylor and Brooke Satchwell, along with a Sydney taxi driver and a Miami hotel clerk.

Since then, Matthew has reportedly undergone extensive rehab in the US, and now lives a quiet life on the Upper West Side with Catherine – daughter of former New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman.

Patti, meanwhile, recently put an end to the feud chatter in an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.

"There was no rift. He's had many long conversations with Bert in the hospital, and that was all fine," Patti told the publication.

A source close to the Underbelly star even told New Idea that he and his dad “became close again in Bert’s final months, which was a source of huge comfort to him”.

Bert was admitted to hospital in November last year. Instagram

How did Bert Newton die?

Bert, who died at age 83, had been battling health complications for a while now. In November last year, it was Patti that revealed her husband had been admitted to hospital.

The following year, in May, Bert had to have his leg amputated due to an uncontrollable infection in his toe.

"It got worse … he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading." Peter Ford told The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate.

"Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."

Following the amputation, Bert entered into rehab. However, complications from the surgery as well his previous illnesses ultimately tainted the road to recovery.

"It was complications with everything," Patti told the Daily Mail about the cause of her husband’s death. "When you have a leg amputated, you have to be on a lot of painkillers, and Bert had had, just this year alone, he's had eight procedures, which all involved anaesthetics, and that affects you pretty badly.

"Your whole system and just everything closes down really. That was all," she explained.

Bert had dealt with a myriad of serious illnesses in the past, including a bad bout of pneumonia and a stint in intensive care after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Speaking to the Herald Sun previously, Patti gave an emotional insight into her husband’s ongoing road to recovery and admitted that “every morning is a bonus".

“When he had his quadruple bypass, they said it was 50/50 chance," she told the publication.

Bert's legacy will live on for years to come. Getty

Looking back at Bert Newton’s career

It’s no secret that Bert Newton was TV royalty. After starting his media career on the air waves, the veteran TV presenter made his small-screen debut in 1957 hosting The Late Show.

Two years later, he went on to host a daytime program called In Melbourne Today before appearing in a commercial for In Melbourne Tonight alongside his friend Graham Kennedy.

From there, he began to make regular appearances on the show - and he has since dominated every era of television.

After cementing his TV-star status on The Don Lane show in the 1970s, he went on to secure a gig on New Faces in 1976, replacing long-running compere Frank Wilson.

Five years later, the star presented Ford Superquiz alongside his wife Patti. He also briefly hosted a self-titled program called The Bert Newton Show as well as Tonight With Bert Newton.

In 1992, Bert switched gears from the Nine Network and headed over to Channel Ten to host Good Morning Australia - with great success. After 14 years, the show was cancelled, and Bert returned to Nine in 2006.

That same year he captained Bert’s Family Feud as well as 20 to 1. A year later he teamed up with comedian Julia Zemiro to host What A Year.

But Bert’s performing capabilities weren’t confined to a screen, with the media personality tackling live theatre multiple times.

The 83-year-old appeared as Professor Marvel/the Wizard of Oz in the stage production of The Wizard of Oz, Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, Franz Liebkind in The Producers and Max in The Sound of Music.

He also took over the role of The Wizard in Wicked after the sudden death of performer Rob Guest, as well as the role of President Roosevelt in Annie from Alan Jones.

Bert additionally had a small role as disc jockey Vince Fontaine in Grease The Musical and was the narrator in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Needless to say, Bert’s legacy is plentiful and will be remembered for years to come.