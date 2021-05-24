New Idea has learnt exclusively that Matt’s wife of three years, Catherine Schneiderman, 28, is “a driving force” behind getting him to go home. Getty Images

“She understands there is bad blood between them and Matthew has deep trauma from the way they lived such public lives while he was struggling with his mental health.

“But Cat can’t bear to see Matthew’s family missing him at such an important and distressing time. Her biggest fear is Matthew not burying the hatchet with Bert and living the rest of his life with unresolved grievances.

She has told him in no uncertain terms that he needs to see his dad.”

The journalism student is said to be growing increasingly frustrated by her actor husband’s refusal to mend fences with his ailing dad and elderly mum, Patti (both pictured).. Getty Images

We’re told Matt is digging his heels in, saying they can’t afford the expensive flights due to Australia’s COVID-19 flight caps and the quarantine costs at the other end.

But Catherine is one step ahead of him. “Cat speaks to Patti every now and then, and is well aware how desperate she is to see her son,” adds the source.

“Patti has made it clear to Cat that, while they aren’t made of money like they used to be, cost would not be an issue if she can convince Matthew to return. Patti is anxious to help if she can – in her mind, it will help right some of her wrongs to Matthew in the past.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.