The season may have only just started airing, but already things are heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen as a new batch of talented home cooks from across the nation battle it out for the winning title and the life-changing $250,000 that comes with it.

Across fifteen seasons, the beloved culinary cooking competition has launched the careers of some of Australia's most celebrated celebrity chefs.

While it isn't possible for every contestant to return as a judge - like season one runner-up Poh Ling Yeow and season four winner Andy Allen - many past winners have gone on to open food venues, release cookbooks, and even star in their own cooking programs.

Sadly, however, there can only be one winner! Scroll on to see all the contestants who have been eliminated from MasterChef Australia in 2024 so far.