The season may have only just started airing, but already things are heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen as a new batch of talented home cooks from across the nation battle it out for the winning title and the life-changing $250,000 that comes with it.
Across fifteen seasons, the beloved culinary cooking competition has launched the careers of some of Australia's most celebrated celebrity chefs.
While it isn't possible for every contestant to return as a judge - like season one runner-up Poh Ling Yeow and season four winner Andy Allen - many past winners have gone on to open food venues, release cookbooks, and even star in their own cooking programs.
Sadly, however, there can only be one winner! Scroll on to see all the contestants who have been eliminated from MasterChef Australia in 2024 so far.
James Holmes.
When tasked with plating up his "food dream" to the judges in a free-for-all creative challenge, British expat James Holmes failed to meet the mark with his squid dish which was described as "tough" and "undercooked" by the judges.
Given his calamari with a parsley and tahini sauce was described as "one of the least impressive dishes" of the night by newcomer judge Poh Ling Yeow, it was no surprise that the 38-year-old became the first contestant to be eliminated from MasterChef Australia in 2024.
"It has been a wonderful experience. It has been a privilege to be with these guys and cook in front of their watching eyes. And I would like to thank you for the opportunity, but also for the compassion with which you give us not-so-good news," the aspiring restauranteur lamented before leaving the kitchen.