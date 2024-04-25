When it comes to iconic Australian reality television shows, you'd be hard-pressed to surpass MasterChef.

From the iconic theme song (Hot and Cold by Katy Perry) to those dramatic, sweeping entrances where our judges and contestants enter the kitchen each episode - the show serves as both a form of entertainment and inspiration for all who tune in.

Beloved by home cooks across the country, if you're like us, you've probably found yourself dreaming of what it would be like to have access to the MasterChef kitchen.

While it may seem like an impressive set-up, you'd be surprised to know that the filming location for the series doesn't look like it does on your screens all year around.