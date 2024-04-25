Where is MasterChef Australia filmed?
MasterChef Australia is filmed in a purpose-built studio at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington and has been since the very first season premiered way back in 2009.
Specifically, the beloved reality cooking competition is filmed inside Centenary Hall, a heritage-listed building that was first built in 1934 to accommodate displays of farm and dairy produce and district exhibits during the annual Royal Melbourne Show.
As well as MasterChef Australia, Channel Nine's Lego Masters and Channel Seven's Thank God You're Here have also filmed in the space.
The Sydney Morning Herald has previously reported that Centenary Hall is "soundproofed and air-conditioned" and houses a "fully functional commercial kitchen, boucherie, herb garden, locker garden, wine reception area, 120-seat restaurant, and pantry" - making it the perfect venue to film MasterChef.