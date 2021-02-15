Poh Ling Yeow pictured with second husband Matt Phipps (second from right), first husband Jonathan Bennett (left) and best friend Sarah Rich (left), who dated Jonathan. Supplied

Poh explained to Mamamia in 2017 that she, Matt and her friend Sarah Rich were incredibly close.

"He's my ex-husband. She's my best friend. And when we broke up, they got together and it's all dandy. It's actually really good!" she said.

"Everyone tries to complicate it. From the outside in, they're all like 'love triangle!' And I'm like, 'no!' He's like my brother now and I think … people are never interested in the back story. They want everything to be sordid."

Poh recently split from her second husband, Jonathan Bennett (pictured) Getty

After her split with Matt, Poh went on to marry aspiring actor Jono, who she met on the first season of MasterChef, where Jono was working as a production assistant.

"We weren't really allowed to talk because that's part of the rules. You can't fraternise with the staff because I guess they can tell you secrets (about the next challenge) or something," she explained.

"I think it got a little more charged because we weren't allowed to talk to each other. It was like the playground … cute looks across the yard, sort of thing. Then, after the show we hooked up. There was a wrap party and we exchanged numbers straight away and it was all guns after that."

