Whispers of preferential treatment and excessive airtime have swirled around Poh Ling Yeow on this season of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win. Network Ten

“I get that people are saying, ‘Oh there’s a lot of Poh!’” Khanh admits.

“But there’s a lot of Poh because she finds herself in jeopardy a lot… She likes to do things right down to the last second.

“Whatever happens in that episode that makes good TV, that gets air time,” Khanh adds.

“I think if I had of cooked like that, I would have gotten the same amount of air time.”

Khanh Ong is adamant he never witnessed “any favourable treatment” towards Poh. Network Ten

Khanh, who is set to realise his new book, A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life Love Food, also addressed the swirling rumours about on-set drama between this year’s celebrity judges.

MasterChef underwent a drastic overhaul this season, with Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen appointed as the new judges.

“They were like teenagers!” Khanh admits. “You know how when you’re in class, standing in a row and someone will nudge someone? Well, that’s what the judges would do to each other!

Khanh said there seems to be a lot of Poh on TV because she finds herself in jeopardy a lot. Network Ten

“They pick on each other; it’s fun. And you see some of that dynamic bleed across on screen. Like when the judges are dancing or making each other food as they’re critiquing.

“I never thought the judges would be sitting there with our ingredients, making themselves a sandwich!” he adds.

