The Matildas star was a talented soccer player from a young age. Social media.

As parents Kevin and Nido tried to make ends meet, the family car became known as ‘Hotel Tarago’ due to the frequency they were sleeping inside it.

With no television, sport became the family’s entertainment. Mary and her siblings, who are dubbed the ‘Fowler Five’, would go head-to-head in “mini-Olympics” competitions on the beach. Mary also honed the football skills that would eventually make her a household name.

“We came up with any little challenges and made it a competitive game because there were so many of us,” she said.

When Mary was 11, she and her siblings caught the eye of international scouts. Her Irish father Kevin and Papua New Guinean mother Nido moved the family to the Netherlands so they could pursue their sporting dreams. Mary signed with Dutch side BVV Barendrecht, where she played until she was 14. She made her Matildas debut just one year later, in the 2018 Tournament of Nations.

Mary with her family, mum Nido, sisters Ciara and Louise, and dad Kevin. Social media.

“It’s quite crazy to me,” she said. “There’s so many moments where I could have made a different decision and then maybe I’d be doing something else, or I’m not in the position I’m in.”

Six years on and Mary is living a wildly different life. With a slew of sponsorship deals, fans across the globe, a four-year contract with footballing giant Manchester City FC and a blossoming romance with NRL legend Nathan Cleary, Mary is in no way slowing down.

As the Matildas look ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mary knows all eyes will be on them following their rousing efforts at last year’s World Cup. Despite feeling the pressure for the Matildas to win their first Olympic medal, Mary says having her parents and family watching in the stands will make the experience extra special.

“If it wasn’t for the guidance they gave us during those times I definitely wouldn’t be here today,” she added.