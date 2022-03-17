Melissa welcomed her twin boys Levi and Tate in October last year. Instagram

“This is one of the only beautiful pregnancy photos I have and I absolutely love it (thanks @bryceruthven for capturing),” she said.

The former reality TV star then shared some of the struggles she’s faced in the past year since falling pregnant and then giving birth to the twins prematurely.

“We were in lockdown for most of our pregnancy and like so many others, we missed out on the opportunity to have professional photos, a gender reveal party, baby shower or any kind of celebration for the twins.”

“5 months in vs 5 months out.” Instagram

She went on to add: “And then to have them born premature and living in the hospital for two months was almost unbearable.”

“But at the end of the day, we didn’t need any of those life events. We just needed these two beautiful little boys in our lives to make our hearts whole.”

Despite the challenges, it’s clear to see that Levi and Tate have their proud parents wrapped around their tiny fingers, with both Melissa and Bryce equally as taken with their boys.

Bryce and Melissa often share updates on their boys. Instagram

Bryce and Melissa often share adorable updates on their boys on social media, with the most recent one being a photo of their very first smiles.

The family of four also shared a few snaps from their recent weekend away to Traralgon, Victoria a few weeks back.

“It was our first weekend away as a family and the boys had a ball,” Melissa shared, along with a video documenting their trip.

