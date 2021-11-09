"Tate and Levi are all good but quite worrying until they both came back negative." Instagram

However, he was quick to assure his fans that although they were worried, they're grateful for the good outcome, despite not being able to hold their babies for the time being.

"Tate and Levi are all good but quite worrying until they both came back negative. They're both in 14-day isolation, so no cuddles today for the boys. Hopefully soon," he wrote.

The reality television star also let his followers know that he and Lis decided to get a test by posting a selfie of them together wearing their face masks.

"We also decided to get Covid tested because we've been visiting Tate and Levi daily and didn't want to risk anything.

"We came back negative and didn't have to isolate as the twins do," he revealed.

The MAFS' alums have shared consistent updates, and Bryce has posted plenty of videos from his sons' bedside.

To stay safe Melissa and Bryce also got tested for the virus. Instagram

Despite facing the difficult journey, their boys have fought hard, and they revealed a couple of weeks ago that they had become closer to independence from hospital tubes.

In the first video on his Instagram story, Bryce wore a surgical mask and panned the camera to show Tate lying in his bed and breathing without assistance.

He wrote over the film, "A win for Tate this morning… He's now off his CPAP & breathing all by himself + has had his IV Cannula removed. "What a little champion!"

In the following video, Melissa makes an appearance, and she is watching over Levi, who is making similar progress to his brother.

"And now Levi has got the same freedom with his CPAP gone," he began. "He still has his IV Cannula in as a precaution. Little Legend!"

"They're actually doing really, really well." Instagram

The new parents also revealed in a video on Instagram how their lives have changed thanks to the experience and why they want to help others going through the same thing.

"Going from a few weeks ago literally not knowing anything about premature children, and the process of once they're born to getting to getting them to term in-home, to basically knowing a hell of a lot about it now," he began.

"And look, we still have a lot to learn, but at the same time, too, we would like to spread awareness about premature babies and how you can support them and how you can support parents in a similar situation."

They also assured their followers that the boys are continuing to do well in the NICU.

"Levi and Tate are in NICU, so they're in the neonatal intensive care unit, and they're actually doing really, really well.

"I definitely am not as positive as you are [Bryce], but you know they're little fighters. They're little champions," said Melissa.

