The MAFS star revealed it's not all sunshine and rainbows when it comes to parenting! Instagram

"For anyone that only likes to post positive/loving videos of their babies portraying them to be happy 24/7," he began.

"Here's the reality… This is Levi after the twins visited the doctor this morning. Both are sick. Both are teething, and both are a little grumpy.

"As a result. I could have posted a happy baby to show them being little angels like they usually are but instead, I am showing the reality of having sick babies," he wrote.

Bryce and Melissa have been candid on their parenting journey. Instagram

Luckily, despite enduring their cold, the twins were able to lighten up when their mum Melissa Rawson made them laugh by flipping her hair back and forth.

"Would never know these two are sick," he wrote alongside the footage.

Lis shared more details about what her "little bubbas" are going through.

She posted a picture of one of the twins rugged up on their way to the doctors, which they originally visited "to get their immunisations."

The pair met on MAFS before having twins. Instagram

But when the nurse heard "their intense coughs," she called in their doctor, who pushed out his other appointments to test the boys for COVID, but luckily, they tested negative.

"We have a follow-up appointment tomorrow and now awaiting the results.

"We were advised it is likely RSV [respiratory syncytial virus) or Bronchiolitis. As they are prem bubs with respiratory challenges, we're monitoring their breathing round the clock," she explained.

Last year the couple welcomed their twins into the world ten weeks early, and they shared with New Idea all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," Bryce said at the time.

"Even though the boys have arrived early, they're doing really well and are getting the best care possible."

Since arriving home from the hospital, the boys have been going from strength to strength.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.