Things were awkward from the start for Poppy and Luke Channel 9

Meanwhile, Luke has kept quiet on everything surrounding the drama.

"I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react," he told the Daily Telegraph.

He added: "To be honest, Poppy is a good person and the best of luck to her. I am not going to comment on anything because it is not worth it, it really isn't.

"Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes."

Luke has been accused of making Poppy feel uncomfortable

Luke's audition interview ahead of the show gives some insights into the FIFO worker's life pre-MAFS and what he was looking for in a "marriage".

"I think from my way that I was brought up by my mum and dad, it's about your morals and your ethics. For me, I always put the other person first, I think it's really important," said Luke.

And interesting details surrounding a previous relationship also came to light in the audition tape, as Luke opened up about how he was left heartbroken when his ex left him to move in with his neighbour.

"I mean I still think about her every day. I started working away, then the wheels fell off pretty much," said Luke.

In the full video he revealed that he asked neighbours and family to keep an eye on her, but believes that things changed in their relationship after that.

Luke ended up devastated once he found out the truth about his partner at the time.

Poppy walked off MAFS on Monday Nine

Luke, who described himself as a bit of a joker, explained that he applied for the show because he is a genuine person and wasn't doing it for "glory".

He also admitted that his sarcastic humour can sometimes be taken the wrong way, and that he's just a normal bloke who's looking for love.

"I think that's a good thing to show the rest of Australia or the network, you don't have to have a six pack and [be] buff to find love," he said in the audition tape.