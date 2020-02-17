MAFS 2020: Poppy makes shock exit leaving Luke in tears
It was all too much for her
This is it, the first person down from this season of Married At First Sight.
WATCH: Poppy's sad farewell to the experiment.
Photographer Poppy Jennings was been this year’s first contestant to pull the plug, leaving the experiment – and crushing her husband Luke Eglin’s little heart.
Ultimately, leaving her two-year-old twin boys proved just too much for the mum to bear, and she decided to pack her belongings and exit stage left.
“I didn’t want to leave on bad terms,” she said. "I didn’t feel like I wanted to just give up easily, because that’s one of the things I said I wouldn’t do.
"But at the same time being away from my kids has been the hardest thing for me and I didn’t realise that it was going to affect me so much.”
“All I’ve done is cry. The whole time.”
"I really, really, really thought that this was going to finally be the happy ending… [That I would] meet someone that was going to be a good dad to my kids and have that family, because I deserve that.
Luke was left heartbroken, describing the news that his wife had left as “devastating”.
But, being the all-round nice guy that he is, he also completely understood.
“I don’t think anyone can explain how they’re going to feel in the experiment,” he said. “I did try and I think she did too, but I think she was just overwhelmed, and I get it. It’s a lot to take on.”
“I had a hope for me and Poppy and I want a happy ending more than anything else,” he added, wiping away tears. “It’s s--t. What else do you do? It’s all over now.”
