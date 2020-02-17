Photographer Poppy Jennings was been this year’s first contestant to pull the plug, leaving the experiment – and crushing her husband Luke Eglin’s little heart.

This is it, the first person down from this season of Married At First Sight.

Ultimately, leaving her two-year-old twin boys proved just too much for the mum to bear, and she decided to pack her belongings and exit stage left.

“I didn’t want to leave on bad terms,” she said. "I didn’t feel like I wanted to just give up easily, because that’s one of the things I said I wouldn’t do.

"But at the same time being away from my kids has been the hardest thing for me and I didn’t realise that it was going to affect me so much.”

“All I’ve done is cry. The whole time.”