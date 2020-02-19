Married at First Sight escapee Poppy is certainly stirring things up since she fled the set after her disastrous TV matching with Luke, with a new video emerging today depicting her foul mouthed fury at the man producers absurdly tried to pass off as her perfect match.

Seen attending a Married at First Sight viewing party, an obviously incensed Poppy doesn’t hold back when Luke appears on screen, screaming out her clearly passionately held view that Luke is a ‘c***’ - despite being surrounded by partygoers.

The Married At First Sight star has already angrily exposed what she calls 'the f***ing truth' about the increasingly transparent show, which she says is a manufactured and deeply misleading farce. Poppy says that in contrast to the way a weeping and supposedly devastated Luke was depicted in the heavily edited show, that he is actually a ‘complete dick' and was just worried about her telling all on what he allegedly did outside the show's fake narrative.

'Producers told me Australia was going to f--king hate me,' she claimed of her wish to get out of the relationship, and added that father-of-two Luke was 'fake on camera and a complete d**k behind the scenes. It was infuriating.'

For his part, Luke suggests he is trying to take a different road in the wake of her comments.

'I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react,' he told the Daily Telegraph. 'Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes.'