Shock video: MAFS Poppy's foul-mouthed fury at Luke
WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE - she says he is a 'see you next Tuesday'
- by
New Idea
Married at First Sight escapee Poppy is certainly stirring things up since she fled the set after her disastrous TV matching with Luke, with a new video emerging today depicting her foul mouthed fury at the man producers absurdly tried to pass off as her perfect match.
WATCH: Language warning - Poppy's filthy outburst
Seen attending a Married at First Sight viewing party, an obviously incensed Poppy doesn’t hold back when Luke appears on screen, screaming out her clearly passionately held view that Luke is a ‘c***’ - despite being surrounded by partygoers.
The Married At First Sight star has already angrily exposed what she calls 'the f***ing truth' about the increasingly transparent show, which she says is a manufactured and deeply misleading farce. Poppy says that in contrast to the way a weeping and supposedly devastated Luke was depicted in the heavily edited show, that he is actually a ‘complete dick' and was just worried about her telling all on what he allegedly did outside the show's fake narrative.
'Producers told me Australia was going to f--king hate me,' she claimed of her wish to get out of the relationship, and added that father-of-two Luke was 'fake on camera and a complete d**k behind the scenes. It was infuriating.'
For his part, Luke suggests he is trying to take a different road in the wake of her comments.
'I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react,' he told the Daily Telegraph. 'Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes.'
Nine
But Poppy says that Luke, a FIFO worker, was told by his employers to be 'on his best behaviour' while the cameras were rolling, which was exactly what he did, she says.
'I understand people are reacting to what they see on TV but they see one percent of what actually goes on in the show. A commitment ceremony for example goes for 15 hours, you see one hour. Our honeymoon was four days, they showed 6 minutes!'
'You have seen minutes of footage here and there of a guy on his best behaviour because of his job,' she added.
She also claimed that Luke made her feel 'uncomfortable', and said his tears on Monday's night's episode after she left the experiment were not over the marriage ending.
'Why is Luke crying when I left? What really happened that he was crying over? You don’t know because I wasn’t allowed to say!
'It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see! Go and ask Luke.'
With Poppy letting her thoughts be known on social media, the Nine Network is in desperate damage control mode.
‘We have seen Poppy’s post and note her distress,’ Nine said in a statement. ‘We have reached out to her to offer support and won’t be making any further public comment and will focus on doing our best to support both Poppy and Luke.’