She suggests she was frightened by the producers into pretending to be keener on him than she was.

‘I was so scared I was saying sh*t like, “this could work” because they [producers] told me Australia was going to f***ing hate me. F**k, I'd probably hate me too! From what I heard that's all they play of me!’

Poppy indicates that Luke was directly responsible for her departure, and the details were deliberately left out of the aired version of events.

‘I couldn't say what was happening behind the scenes as it was too controversial. Why is Luke crying when I left??? Go and ask Luke why I was so uncomfortable????? Why the f**k did I really leave??

‘He's petrified I am going to talk. He knows he f***ed up. Those tears from him are for his reputation and job!’

She continued: ‘He's scared sh**less I will tell the truth. I was afraid to speak up! But f**k this s**t I'm going to tell everything!!! It's not what you see, it's what you don't see!’

Offscreen, Poppy has apparently found new love. However she has yet to confirm who he is, or where the relationship is at.