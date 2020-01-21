Thinking everything was going swimmingly, little did Luke know he was being played a fool!
LUKE, 39.
This single father of girls is on the hunt for his soulmate after the breakdown of his 10 year marriage.
However, his story isn't as simple as that.
Following the breakdown of his marriage, which he says ended because he and the mother of his daughters simply grew apart, he began a relationship with another woman.
Thinking everything was going swimmingly, little did Luke know he was being played a fool!
His girlfriend was cheating on him with his next door neighbour!
Yep. True story.
We sure hope this single dad can land the love of his life.
