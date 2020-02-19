Luke in tears after Poppy leaves the experiment. Nine

'I understand people are reacting to what they see on TV but they see one percent of what actually goes on in the show. A commitment ceremony for example goes for 15 hours, you see one hour. Our honeymoon was four days, they showed 6 minutes!'

'You have seen minutes of footage here and there of a guy on his best behaviour because of his job,' she added.

She also claimed that Luke made her feel 'uncomfortable', and said his tears on Monday's night's episode after she left the experiment were not over the marriage ending.

'Why is Luke crying when I left? What really happened that he was crying over? You don’t know because I wasn’t allowed to say!

'It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see! Go and ask Luke.'