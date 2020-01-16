'I've got two-year-old twins and when they were six-weeks old, my husband had a terrible accident,' she recalls in a MAFS promo.

'He tripped and fell into his co-worker's vagina and he's still stuck there!'

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH: MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT 2020 OFFICIAL TEASER

Poppy added that she was breastfeeding both her sons when her husband came home and told her he no longer loved her.

And that's not all. She followed her gut to his email account, where she found photo evidence of his philandering.