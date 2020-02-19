Things were awkward from the start for Poppy and Luke Channel 9

But interesting details surrounding a previous relationship also came to light in the audition tape, as Luke opened up about how he was left heartbroken when his ex left him to move in with his neighbour.

"I mean I still think about her every day. I started working away, then the wheels fell off pretty much," said Luke.

In the full video he revealed that he asked neighbours and family to keep an eye on her, but believes that things changed in their relationship after that.

Luke ended up devastated once he found out the truth about his partner at the time.

Luke broke down after being told Poppy was leaving the MAFS experiment Nine

Luke, who also described himself as a bit of a joker, explained that he applied for the show because he is a genuine person and wasn't doing it for "glory".

He also admitted that his sarcastic humour can sometimes be taken the wrong way, and that he's just a normal bloke who's looking for love.

"I think that's a good thing to show the rest of Australia or the network, you don't have to have a six pack and [be] buff to find love," he said in the audition tape.

As for the Poppy drama, Luke is keeping a dignified silence.

"I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes."