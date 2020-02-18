Fans were excited to watch Poppy Marie's marriage to Luke Eglin unfold on Married At First Sight, after her hilarious preview about her cheating ex-husband went viral.
However, the single mother's appearance on the social experiment ended up being lackluster.
Poor Luke almost drowned in Poppy's daily tears, which she says were understandably down to missing her toddler twins.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' POPPY OPENS UP ABOUT RELATIONSHIP WITH LUKE
But it turns out, while she did miss her little boys, Poppy's tears were also the result of being unattracted to her TV husband!
Ouch.
In her Married At First Sight Australia exit video, that appeared on the show's YouTube page, Poppy revealed all!
'I’ve said from the beginning that I’m not going to stick around for something that isn’t going to be absolute true love.
'It would have been like flogging a dead horse.'
And what's worse, the single dad was just 'too nice' for her. Huh?
'He just annoyed the sh-t out of me constantly,' Poppy said about Luke.
'He was so overly positive. I was clearly struggling at times and he was so positive about it and that just made me want to throw him down a staircase.'
Poor Luke!