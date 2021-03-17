According to a report from The Wash, back in December both Georgia and Johnny shared almost identical snaps from the same Brisbane venues only a day apart. This happened multiple times.

The first time, Georgia posted a snap of her sipping on a cocktail at Comuna Cantina bar in Queensland back on December 19th. A week later, Johnny also posted a snap from the venue.

They both posted snaps from the exact same locations just a week apart. Instagram

The second time, the groom shared a snap from a pool at The Fantauzzo on December 23 and Georgia followed by also sharing a pic from the same place, with a near-identical background, a week later on January 3rd.

The publication suggested the stars had purposely posted the snaps on different days to throw viewers off the scent.

Georgia and Liam initially hit it off really well, could that all be about to change? Channel Nine

Georgia was initially paired with Liam, the show's first bisexual groom. Johnny, however, was matched with fellow divorcee Kerry.

During last night's episode, Johnny expressed his concern that Kerry was messaging her ex-husband throughout their honeymoon.

It turns out Kerry remains very close with her former husband, even revealing to Woman's Day that he encouraged her to go on the show.

Intruder Kerry has revealed her ex-husband encouraged her to come on the show. Channel Nine

"I made sure fairly early in the process that I had his blessing but he told me to go for gold," Kerry, 30, told Woman's Day.

Perhaps Kerry's close relationship with her ex is too much for Johnny to handle in the end.

Check out all our MAFS spoilers here.

For a less dramatic love story, sign up for eharmony.