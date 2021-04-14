In the teaser for tonight's dinner party, Beck says she wants everyone to know that Jake has "betrayed" her before Bryce can be heard saying, "Jake's cheated on Rebecca".

Yeah, as it turns out, Coco and Cam weren't involved in the only cheating scandal of the experiment.

Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast dished that over New Year's, "Jake and Booka shared a sloppy, drunken, kiss". And it looks like Beck is ready to confront Jake about it at the dinner party.

But there seems as though someone is spiking the MAFS wine with a bit of hypocrisy as Beck is also part of her own cheating scandal.

According to The Wash, when Beck flew home to look after her sick pup, a former flame was picking her up from the airport when the pair locked lips... and it was caught on camera... and it's being played at the reunion.

Could that be why Jake can be heard saying, "can we watch it again?" in the trailer?

And if you're not convinced, we have even more proof... though, it is from Mr. Gaslight himself.

While speaking to Nova's Fitzy & Wippa, Bryce dished on Beck's mystery man back in Perth.

"She was missing a boy back home." the radio announcer said. "She wants to talk about me a lot, I should probably talk about her, shouldn't I? I'm not going to say yes or no (to her having a secret boyfriend), I'm just going to say, watch the reunion."

Oh, we will Bryce... don't you worry.

But that's not all. Brace yourself for some rather intense MAFS confrontations headed our way.

Reportedly, the reunion sees bisexual groom Liam confront ex-bride Georgia about that awful, homophobic video.

According to So Dramatic!, Liam says to Georgia at the reunion: "How dare you say all that horrible stuff about me when I have been nothing but nice to you."

The star apparently also called out Jason and Johnny but the men didn't apologise for their actions.

What's MORE, the podcast dished that the reunion sees Alana confront Jason as to why he dumped her over text.

So much drama, so little time.

