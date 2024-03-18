New Idea

Since speculation has arisen, Ash has recently responded to the rumours, stating that he and Natalie are just friends...

“Nat is a very, very beautiful person. I wish her all the best in life, but we're just friends,” he shared while appearing on Yahoo Lifestyle's Behind the Edit podcast.

"But yeah, I hope she finds love and she absolutely deserves it," he added.

The two allegedly met at the reunion and bonded over their turbulent MAFS experience.

Nine

Both Natalie and Collins and intruders Ash and Madeleine didn't make it past the first commitment ceremony.

Ultimately it was Collin's lack of affection and "manufactured" feelings towards Natalie that led to her making the decision to leave.

While for Ash, their entire time in the experiment was tumultuous... Ash couldn't handle the fact that Madeleine was a psychic medium however, he was willing to try and make it work and wrote stay at the first commitment ceremony. It was Madeleine who decided to leave, leaving Ash blindsided.