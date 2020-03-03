“A bag of [white substance] fell out of Michael’s pocket on set." Nine Network

As per the source, the majority of Michael’s co-stars were aware of the incident, however, chose to remain silent for reasons unknown at this point. It is also understood, his stunning bride Stacey chose to stand by him.

As we know, the poorly matched TV couple have fought over Michael’s alleged affair with Hayley Vernon, his excessive drinking habits and the nasty names he’d call Stacey while he was under the influence. So it definitely comes as a surprise to learn the soon-to-be lawyer remained coy about what was really happening behind the scenes.

New Idea’s on-set source says: “Stacey knew all of this and she was the one saying Hayley was such a bad person… Why would you hang around with someone and keep this relationship and marriage going if you knew they had this lifestyle? She knows what a party boy he is.”

Of course, Nine have a strict policy when it comes to their contestants' well-being.

The network’s official statement is as follows: “Nine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended.

“Nine has arranged an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to psychologists who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is a dedicated helpline from which participants can also arrange face to face sessions and is an ongoing service available to them all after the series has ended.”

Viewers are well aware of Michael’s questionable behaviour. And thanks to his regular social media updates, it has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that the director of South Australia's largest ice manufacturing business has been partying excessively.

Our MAFS insider alleges Michael said to his castmates behind the scenes, “This is how [I] acted beforehand.”

They added: “What he is doing now… you are seeing the “real Michael”. I don’t believe he is any worse than what he was before the show.”

Over the weekend, fears for the star’s wellbeing reached an all-time high when Stacey accused him of being on drugs after a worrying video emerged from one of his many rowdy nights out.

The clip, which was posted to the popular Instagram page, MAFS Funny, showed Michael slamming the soon-to-be lawyer in yet another alcohol-driven rant.

"Having a couple quiet ones at the bar. Who do I bump into? This gorgeous girl. Giddy up. Oi! Every Bond film needs a villain. Ladies and gentlemen, here he is! Suck your heart out," an intoxicated Michael said, sticking the finger up to the camera.

He captioned the blurry video: "Sorry STacie."

“This dude loves coke more than any chick," one user replied to the Instagram post while another added: "High as a f***ing kite. What a mess. Look at that mouth go... Not just drunk.”

A different user quipped: "A true catch right there... someone take the crack pipe away ASAP. This behaviour is really embarrassing."

Michael has been forced to apologise on multiple occasions for what he’s done while under the influence of alcohol— including cheating on his bride with their MAFS co-star, Hayley. While he maintains he was too intoxicated to comprehend, let alone admit to having an affair, Hayley still remembers every minor detail.

"It wasn’t just one kiss," the 32-year-old said on A Current Affair last Thursday evening. "It wasn’t this big in-depth thing. I walked into a room. He had his Tommy Hilfiger top on walking around like the alpha male that he thinks he is. And we macked on.”

"We went from chair to chair to chair. We went out. Kissed. It wasn’t just one kiss. It was happening for the night."

Chatting to the hosts of Talking Married before then, the finance broker turned bodybuilder slammed Michael for refusing to take responsibility for his actions.

Doing her best impression of the dad-of-one, Hayley said: '"Um... so I did flirtatious behaviour and I got a lap dance off Hayley, but if you call that cheating, then I have cheated..."'

"Mate, you put your tongue down my throat! You're ashamed because you hooked up with a bogan on the show that's loudmouthed, a little bit offensive... You're worried about mum and dad's money. It happened! Own your s**t, Michael."