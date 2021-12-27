Fans got given a first look at the dramatic new season. Nine

Along with the premiere date, fans also got a first look at the reality show - and it's just as dramatic as you'd expect.

Set on New Year's eve, the video starts with a dark and mysterious shot of a woman sitting in a high-rise apartment with a glorious view of the city night life below.

"Millions of people are preparing for a spectacular fireworks show," a voiceover says, before the clip cuts to a man donning a suit jacket in his own apartment.

Set on New Year's Eve, the video was dubbed 'the countdown to love'. Nine

"As midnight approaches, time is quickly running out to find your one true love."

At this point, a bunch of brides and grooms are seen running down the city as Addicted To Love by Robert Palmer plays in the background.

One groom even rips open some caution tape to get to his destination. Well, they say you'll do anything for love.

If the ninth season is this dramatic, MAFS fans are in for a treat. Nine

Cut to the original bride and groom on a rooftop as the clock ticks closer to midnight.

They dramatically stare at each other before sharing a New Year's kiss.

Oh, and there's a shot of fireworks, as well as the hairs on an arm raising.

All we can say is, if the ninth season is as dramatic as this teaser, MAFS fans are in for a treat.

For a fairytale love story without the reality TV drama, sign up for eharmony.