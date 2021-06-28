Johnny and Kerry have remained together since meeting on MAFS. Nine

"HOME SWEET HOME," Kerry wrote in the caption.

"It’s been a big weekend moving into our new place! Never too busy to have a bit of fun with it though…

Here’s cheers to our next chapter @johnnybalbuziente," she penned.

WATCH BELOW: MAFS' Kerry surprises Johnny in their new home

In the video, Kerry documented the moment she said goodbye to former roommate and co-star, Georgia Fairweather, and shows all her belongings packed up and ready to go.

She also showed the sweet moment she surprised Johnny when he arrived to their new house - with a beer and a sign that had their names on it.

"Welcome home," she signed off the video.

The couple have been celebrating sweet milestones as they take their relationship to the next level. Instagram

Kerry and Johnny have been updating fans on their relationship since leaving the show, sharing sweet moments and little milestones.

Just last month, the pair took their relationship to the next level, by introducing both their families to each other.

"Mum and Dad Knight flew up to Brissy this week to meet the Balbuzientes! Lots of laughs and so much fun! How lucky we are... @johnnybalbuziente," Kerry shared to Instagram.

