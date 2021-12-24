Melissa and Bryce have shared new details surrounding the birth of their twins as well as their parenthood journey. Instagram

After getting some assistance from her mum in the bathroom, Melissa realised there was blood and "made an emergency dash to the hospital," where she and Bryce welcomed their twin boys eight hours later.

With Tate at only 1.1kg and Levi at 1.2kg, the boys had to spend time in the NICU until they were strong enough to head back to the special care nursery and eventually head home.

Now that their babies are finally out of the hospital, Melissa and Bryce are grappling with lack of sleep.

Speaking of the first night the boys were at home, Melissa revealed she got about 5 minutes sleep, while Bryce got around 2 hours.

"It was one of the hardest nights. I was getting up and looking over them to make sure they were breathing... making sure that they're sleeping right and they're swaddled correctly, it's a very scary time that first night of sleeping," Melissa said, revealing the max she has slept is around 3 hours.

The new parents first announced that Levi and Tate had come home just three days ago.

Posting to Instagram, the loved-up duo shared a few sweet pics of the bubs, with Melissa penning the caption: "Welcome home my sweet little angels."

Back in July, Bryce and Melissa exclusively revealed to New Idea that they were not only expecting twins, but also headed for the aisle.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” said Melissa at the time, pointing out that their twins would be a world first for the MAFS franchise.

