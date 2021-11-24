Nine has revealed they have taken steps to remove Simon from the upcoming season of MAFS. TikTok

The footage in question was found on Simon's TikTok, as well during an Instagram live.

One particularly shocking video captured Simon going on a homophobic rant, in which he deemed homosexuality "f**king filth".

"You might as well just jump in a box, you're gonna get AIDS,' Simon said about the sexual orientation.

"If you are gay, you are gonna get AIDS. It's just disgusting. It's like filth, it's actually filth. That sexual orientation is f**king filth."

The former MAFS star was also captured using a slew of misogynistic terms on his TikTok.

Simon called homosexuality "filth" during an Instagram live. Instagram

Since the videos resurfaced, former Bachelorette Angie Kent took to her Instagram stories to share her experience with Simon.

"I've had many people send me this since yesterday! And YES This is the same man I was posting about not long ago who petrified me on TikTok and Instagram with his content," she wrote.

"He also came for me when I called him out. I had many women reach out with stories about him."

She went on to call his comments "incredibly toxic and dangerous" before urging her followers to "boycot immediately".

"He does not need a platform to keep spreading his venom!!"

Simon has said the thoughts expressed in the videos no longer reflect his "current thoughts or mindset". TikTok

Simon has not yet responded to New Idea's request for further comment, but, according to the Daily Mail, the former MAFS star shared a post to his private Instagram account about leaving "the past in the past", while also saying that he no longer holds the sentiments expressed in the resurfaced videos.

"To clarify, I haven't posted on TikTok in six months and all videos of me are reposts or screenshots of lives from last year! Not my current thoughts or mindset!

"No further comment will be given! I've got Covid, let me rest!"

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.