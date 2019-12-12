Bachelorette Angie Kent admits to struggles in her relationship with Carlin Sterritt Ten

"We went through a bloody roller coaster and we had to hide for three months and then we're just thrown in the public space for everybody to judge the sh*t out of us," she said.

"Of course there is going to be times when we really really struggle but we communicate so well.

"We have days were we go, 'this is so hardcore', but we talk it out, and we don't shut down,' she said. I can see why it can be really hard for couples after this show. It can be hardcore."

The former Gogglebox star also dropped a bombshell by revealing that they will be spending Christmas Day apart.

"We were originally going to do his family first and then mine but this is at a time where it is still super fresh," she said.

"I thought to myself, 'if I was dating somebody in the real world after three months of being together ... I would never be like I'm going to your house or you're coming to mine.'

"I'm not going there for Christmas but he's coming to the infamous Kent Boxing Day. And we are going to spend Boxing Day up until New Years Day together."