And Callum and Tak didn’t waste any time; for instance, Tak and Jessica shared a cheeky kiss, even though Jessica is coupled up with Conor…
If you want to keep up with all the juicy things going on on Love Island, make sure you watch the latest episodes of Love Island Australia as soon as they drop. Here’s how:
When are new episodes of Love Island Australia released?
New episodes of Love Island Australia are released daily from Monday to Thursday.
What time do Love Island episodes come out in Australia?
New Love Island Australia episodes are released at 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Where can I watch Love Island Australia?
Season four of Love Island Australia is available to watch exclusively on 9Now. You can also watch all previous seasons of Love Island Australia and Love Island UK on 9Now.