Kylie was joined by longtime friend Jason Donovan for the "finale."

But after news of a reboot was confirmed in November 2022, many were left wondering if the Padam Padam singer felt duped into returning to her role as Charlene.

And now, thanks to an interview with Scottish radio station Tay FM, fans know for sure!

Speaking to Garry & Steven on the radio station, Kylie revealed she felt “miffed” to have returned for the faux finale.

“Yeah, ‘happy’ is probably not the emotion” she candidly confirmed as she reflected upon hearing of the reboot.

The singer then added that the finale was a big “waste of time.”

“You know, ‘miffed’ may have been the word.”

But despite the harsh words, Kylie said she doesn’t blame the production crew who were just as in the dark as she was.

“But I know with the producer, he’d said, it wasn’t [coming back]. They genuinely didn’t know. So all the affection and love that went into the final episode was true.”

“I’m happy for them now and I’m interested to see how it’s going to change.”

Kylie made her first appearance on Neighbours back in 1986. TV Week

Speaking of her return to Ramsay Street ahead of the finale in early 2022, Kylie said it was “lovely and emotional.”

“Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something. I was like, ‘Firstly, where’s all that time gone?” she said.

“Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, [seeing] Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold - it all came flooding back. There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time.”