Fans went wild over the return of Scott and Charlene. Ten

Social media quickly exploded as the iconic couple rolled into Ramsay Street playing 'Especially for You' - Kylie and Jason's duet track - though excitement soon turned to confusion when the 'Locomotion' singer barely spoke throughout the entire episode.

Given that Charlene's return was a major factor in many tuning in for the Neighbours finale, many began to speculate the reason behind Kylie's lack of lines, with fans believing that production simply couldn't afford to pay the star enough to dish out lengthy lines.

"So was Charlene contractually not allowed to speak more than 5 words?," one viewer wrote online, as a second added: "Has Kylies voice box disappeared? Or she charges by the word & they couldn't afford the lines.. Say something please!"

A third joked, "Blowing the budget with some CGI on the confetti is the reason they couldn’t afford to give Kylie any lines."

The duo reunited with Jane (Annie Jones). Ten

A third suspected that Kylie's current voice wouldn't align with her character's very Aussie accent.

"Is Charlene not speaking because they can’t explain her mysteriously acquiring an international accent in Coffs Harbour?" they asked.

Despite Kylie's lack of lines, it didn't dampen her highly-anticipated appearance, with many fans taking a trip down nostalgia lane as she rocked up in her signature perm and boiler suit.

"I used to play 'mechanics' and pretend to do oil changes in my dad's shed cos of Charlene so Kylie turning up in the denim boilersuit is everything. Icon," Double J host Zan Rowe reminisced.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue discusses her return to Neighbours

Kylie previously spoke of making her return to Ramsay Street after 30 years in an interview with Today reporter Brooke Boney, with the singer admitting she was initially unsure about reprising her role of Charlene Robinson.

"For so long I was like 'oh maybe, I don't know, I don't know if that makes any sense'," she said, though she eventually signed on for the finale.

"Jason said this could be a really nice opportunity to 'buckle the buckle' as an ex-boyfriend of mine would say… to say thank you," she laughed.

The pop superstar said returning to the Neighbours set in Melbourne was both "lovely and emotional".

"Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something. I was like, "firstly, where's all that time gone?'" she said.

Kylie said she was initially hesistant about reprising the role of Charlene. Nine

"Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, [seeing] Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold – it all came flooding back. There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time."

On May 1, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed that Kylie and Jason would be returning for the final send-off episode.

He said the pair were "the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them".

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale," he said on Twitter.