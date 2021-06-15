Kitty Flannigan has made a bold joke about the royal family. Left: Ten | Right: Getty

"I think he said it was a "dark day" for the royal family," the comedian joked. An equal amount of gasps and chuckles rang around the audience as the room digested what had been said.

The 53-year-old's joke refers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they claimed there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

The accusation sent shockwaves throughout the public. Both the Palace and Prince William himself have vehemently denied the allegations, while another royal source has claimed that the whole thing was just one big misunderstanding.



In a video posted to YouTube, controversial British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell claimed that it was the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who Meghan was referring to in her bombshell interview. However, the socialite claimed that it was all a misunderstanding and that Anne had rather been expressing concerns as to whether Meghan was a good fit for the royal family.

“I’ve known for a little while who it is,” Lady Colin Campbell said in her video.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s colour, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences, and to actually have respect for the institution into which she was going to marry,” the author claimed.

She later went on to say: “Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponised them on the grounds of colour.”

Despite the obvious divide between the Sussex and the rest of the royal family, Harry and Meghan clearly have no qualms with Her Majesty The Queen, as they chose to name their first daughter after her nickname, Lilibet.

While the decision has copped a fair share of backlash, reports have suggested that the Queen was aware that the Sussexes planned on using her old nickname for little Lili.

The new bub has become the monarch's 11th great-grandchild. And, family drama aside, we're sure she's as happy as ever with the adorable addition to the family.