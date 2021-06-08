The Queen knew about the birth of Harry and Meghan's second child before the public announcement. Getty

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited a few days to make the announcement, it turns out that The Queen herself knew about baby Lilibet Diana's arrival before the entire world.

Meghan and Harry reportedly told the Queen that their daughter, Lili as she's been nicknamed, was born before they announced it to the public, People reported.

Not only that, but Buckingham Palace aides also reportedly told the Telegraph that the Queen was “aware” Meghan and Harry planned to name their daughter after her family nickname.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter after The Queen's nickname, Lilibet. Getty

In the official statement announcing Lili's birth, the meaning behind her name was explained, as it paid tribute to both The Queen and the late Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement read.

The nickname "Lilibet" was what the late Prince Philip often used to call his wife, where back in 1947, during his and the Queen's honeymoon, Philip penned a letter to the Queen mother, writing "Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me".

During Philip's funeral, a letter from Her Majesty herself was also spotted on the casket, with her handwriting having been speculated to read, "Your Loving Lilibet".

The couple shared the news on June 7, after Lilibet's safe arrival on June 4. Misan Harriman

After the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter was made public, The Queen took to Twitter to respond on behalf of several members of the royal family on the Royal account.