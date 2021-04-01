Ever since Meghan Markle claimed that a member of the royal family expressed concerns over how dark her son Archie’s skin might be when he was born, the public has been desperately trying to figure out who may be behind the awful comment. Now, a royal has finally been named.
WATCH: Prince William responds to Meghan and Harry's explosive Oprah interview
While Princess Diana's Panorama interview with the BBC went down in royal history, the significance of Meghan and Harry's recent sit-down event with Oprah may have just trumped that of their late mother-in-law's.
In the 90-minute event, the ex-royals bared all to the TV host. At first, it was just Meghan who sat down with her long-time friend, dropping bold claims left right and centre.
It started with the former actress suggesting that a years-old rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry over a flowergirl dress was actually completely fabricated, alleging it was the other way around.
Since then members of the public have been speculating as to who may have made this awful remark. And now, the finger has finally been pointed.
Meghan and Harry made some bold claims in their interview with Oprah.
CBS
In a new video posted to YouTube, controversial British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that it was the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who Meghan was referring to her bombshell interview with Oprah. However, the socialite claimed that it was all a misunderstanding and that Anne had rather been expressing concerns as to whether Meghan was a good fit for the royal family.
“I’ve known for a little while who it is,” Lady Colin Campbell said in her video.
Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that it was the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who Meghan was referring to her bombshell interview with Oprah. However, the socialite claimed that it was all a misunderstanding.
Getty
“There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s colour, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences, and to actually have respect for the institution into which she was going to marry,” the author claimed.
The Palace themselves have released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".
Getty
She later went on to say: “Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponised them on the grounds of colour.”
The Palace themselves have released an official statement in the wake of the interview attesting that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".
Prince William has also responded to the claims, telling a paparazzo that the royal family are “very much not a racist family”.