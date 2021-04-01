Ever since Meghan Markle claimed that a member of the royal family expressed concerns over how dark her son Archie’s skin might be when he was born, the public has been desperately trying to figure out who may be behind the awful comment. Now, a royal has finally been named.

While Princess Diana's Panorama interview with the BBC went down in royal history, the significance of Meghan and Harry's recent sit-down event with Oprah may have just trumped that of their late mother-in-law's.

In the 90-minute event, the ex-royals bared all to the TV host. At first, it was just Meghan who sat down with her long-time friend, dropping bold claims left right and centre.

It started with the former actress suggesting that a years-old rumour that she made Kate Middleton cry over a flowergirl dress was actually completely fabricated, alleging it was the other way around.

From there it got progressively darker, with the former Duchess opening up about her harrowing mental health battle, and Prince Harry eventually joining to talk about his estranged relationship with his brother William.

Despite all of these revelations, the biggest allegation to come out of event was Meghan’s claim that "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

Since then members of the public have been speculating as to who may have made this awful remark. And now, the finger has finally been pointed.