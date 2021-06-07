The name pays tribute to Diana and The Queen. Getty

Harry and Meghan’s separation from the Royal Family is well documented. The choice to step down from duties for a more private life in the United States has been met with criticism a-plenty.

The divide has been further felt by the couples bombshell tell-all with powerhouse TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

Given all that has unfolded, some royal watchers feel the Duke and Duchess choice in name is a stark contrast to their recent actions.

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview revealed a number of shocking revelations. CBS

“So after all the grief they caused Her Maj they use her pet name. They have no moral compass,” says one Twitter comment.

Another added: ““Harry & Meghan name their daughter after the racist #RoyalFamily, esp. the Queen who could let racism rampant in the ‘institution’, was a bad mother, the matriarch of a firm causing genetic pain & the enabler of her family’s suffering, including being trapped in the firm.”

“Very calculated,” a third reads.

Fans didn't find the tribute endearing. Getty

No matter what the royal couple do, they have been met with criticism - and it dates all the way back to 2016 when Harry broke with royal protocol to release a statement asking everyone to leave his then-girlfriend alone.

So, it’s sadly unsurprising their choice in baby name has met with the same response.

But if royal watchers have unleashed their vitriol, Harry's family in the UK were quick to publicly post their congratulations.

The Queen expressed her happiness with the news of the new arrival, taking to the official Royal Family Twitter account to share congratulations for the US-based Sussex family.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild,” the statement reads.

