Hallmark kitchenware brand KitchenAid have a special spot reserved in the culinary lexicon. Best known for their classic Stand Mixer, their cooking appliances are a staple in the everyday kitchen.
In spite of their renowned quality, however, their premium prices can be a setback for the everyday chef. This is where the trusty sales period comes in!
For three days only, Afterpay Day will set the retail sphere alight. From March 16-19, you can score some massive savings nationally. And KitchenAid does not disappoint...
For three days only, KitchenAid Stand Mixers and Blenders will be 25% off. Save up to $240 on your chosen mixer, or splurge on a new blender for a $110 saving.
Touted for their high quality, you can rest assured this investment will last you a long time.
Included in the sale is the brand's newly-released bright pink colour of the year products. So, if you've been eyeing them off for a while, now's your chance!
Check out some of our favourite pieces to shop from the sale!
4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer 2023 Colour of the Year - Hibiscus, $999 (to be 25% off) at KitchenAid
4.3L Classic Stand Mixer, $745 (to be 25% off) at KitchenAid
K400 Variable Speed Blender, $499 (to be 25% off) at KitchenAid