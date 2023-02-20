“Which isn’t easy, given Wills doesn’t even like being in the same room as his brother.”
Charles’ coronation is set to be held on Saturday 6 May 2023.
Camilla will also be crowned alongside Charles. The upcoming coronation is the first in over 70 years to occur on a Saturday, and the service is expected to be a “solemn religious” event.
The event is also expected to be a reflection of the new King’s role in today’s society while being “rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry”.
WATCH: King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry march at the Queens funeral
The whole affair will be concluded with the senior royals appearing on the balcony with the newly crowned royals.
And the following day will see a coronation concert outside Windsor Castle, featuring “global music icons and contemporary stars” which are yet to be announced.
