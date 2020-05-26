It seems even the rich and famous are suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with reports Katie Holmes is desperate for cash as her TV and film gigs have all but dried up. Getty

What’s more, the coronavirus pandemic is likely making the Dawson’s Creek star regret her divorce from her movie star ex.

“Katie has huge expenses, and she’s not bringing in a steady paycheck from films or TV shows right now. It’s not just her acting career that’s been put on hold,” the source added.

After her high-profile divorce from Tom, 57, reports allege Katie receives $400,000 a year in child support for their daughter Suri – but gained nothing else from their split.

Besides TV, the actress makes big money from regular event appearances and hawking products, a stream of income that has also been cut off due to the lockdown.

And after her split from actor Jamie Foxx, it appears Katie has been left with no other option than to seek help from her ex. “It’s humiliating,” the source said.

Meanwhile, devout Scientologist Tom Cruise has reportedly admitted that he played a huge part in the downfall of his family.

After his painful split from Katie and his estrangement from daughter Suri, the actor has reportedly confessed he “could have handled things better.”

“Do I make mistakes? Yeah. I don’t care who you are, life has challenges… if someone judges me harshly, it’s OK. I don’t even judge them harshly for doing it,” Tom said in 2012.

More recently, another source reportedly came forward and claimed to In Touch that the Mission Impossible star still feels like he’s making mistakes.

“Admitting he made mistakes was very humbling to admit back then and of course, he knows he’s made more mistakes since then. He’s not infallible. And he wants his fans to know that,” the source claimed to the American publication.

