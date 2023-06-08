Princess Catherine is seen putting these stylish pants to the test - proving they don't sacrifice function for form. Getty / Chris Jackson, Samir Hussein

We were so taken with Kate's look we set out to find the flattering yoga pants seen on the Princess, as they're perfect for the upcoming winter months.

Luckily, we've found an almost identical pair from the original brand Sweaty Betty (a favourite of Kate's, she has been seen sporting several of their pieces) that are available to shop right now.

Shop Princess Catherine's sporty activewear look 2023

Princess Catherine's classic navy blue yoga pants from London born activewear label Sweaty Betty, offer maximum movement and style combined. Although not the exact pair - the below lightweight trousers are a close match.

Gary yoga pants, $160 at Sweaty Betty

These ultra-soft yoga pants allow you to move with ease thanks to the fitted cuffs and slightly relaxed fit that doesn't restrict movement. They're lightweight and the material is sweat-wicking, and most importantly - squat proof.

Kate's sleek white sneakers took a beating during her time spent on the rugby field, however we're still coveting a pair of white running shoes to pair with our winter activewear wardrobe. Although the exact pair seen on Catherine is unavailable in Australia, we've found some close matches below. Pair them with some comfortable socks, like this luxurious Merino wool set from Paire, and you've got yourself a winning combo.

Nano X3 sneakers, $200 at Reebok

The cult Nano sneakers from Reebok are hard to scroll past in terms of versatile running shoes. They're extra comfortable for all day wear thanks to the Floatride Energy Foam cushioning and innovative dome-shaped heel piece.

Ultraboost 1.0 shoes, $280 at adidas

Want to shop an eco-friendly sneaker option? These chic white trainers are made using a high-tech yarn made from at least 50 per cent Parley Ocean Plastic. Not to mention the cosy PRIMEKNIT upper and cushiony sole.

Fresh Foam X 990v13, $230 at New Balance

Create a clean look with your activewear while wearing these ultra plushy and comfortable to wear Fresh Foam X sneakers from New Balance.

She may be running around a rugby field, but Princess Kate is nothing if not elegant. To compliment her sporty look, she paired dainty gold hoops from UK brand Orelia London. A simple statement to an otherwise casual look.

Izoa Carly hoops, $59 at Hardtofind

For an almost identical match, these chain hoops from Australian brand Izoa are our pick. They're made with 18k gold plating and add an elegant touch.

Thick hoop earrings, $119.99 at The Littl

After something a little simpler? These classic thick gold hoops are an obvious choice. Made using high quality materials and ethically handmade to last, what's not to love?

Olsen gold hoop earrings, $110 at Arms of Eve

For a slightly edgier look, we think these crushed metal texture gold hoops are fun yet timeless accessory to add to your collection.

